Historic March heat wave hits Southern California: Records broken as cooling centers open

The Brief A "historic" and dangerous March heat wave is hitting Southern California, with temperatures forecast to soar 20 to 35 degrees above normal through Friday. Record-breaking heat has already been documented in Woodland Hills (97°F) and Burbank (91°F), triggering extreme heat warnings for most inland areas. Los Angeles officials have activated hundreds of cooling centers and extended hours at key facilities to combat high risks of heat-related illness.



Southern California is bracing for a week of record-shattering temperatures as a high-pressure system brings triple-digit heat to inland regions and 90-degree weather to the coast during what is technically still winter.

The heat wave has prompted officials to open cooling centers across Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles to help residents stay safe.

What we know:

A powerful high-pressure system is bringing a major heat wave to the region this week, with temperatures expected to soar 20 to 35 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Forecast

Peak Heat: Mid-90s to low-100s are expected inland by mid-week, with coastal areas staying in the 80s and 90s.

Records Broken: On Monday, Woodland Hills hit a record 97°F, while Burbank tied its record at 91°F.

Cooldown: Relief is expected this weekend, with temperatures dropping into the 70s and 80s by Sunday.

Heat Alerts

An extreme heat warning is effective through 8 p.m. Friday for inland areas.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for coastal areas.

Local perspective:

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has opened hundreds of city facilities—including libraries and recreation centers—as cooling centers.

Four specific locations will offer extended hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents and their pets. Here's the full list:

How to find a cooling center

Residents can easily locate the nearest cooling center using the following resources:

Call 2-1-1 for Los Angeles County locations

Call 3-1-1 for city of Los Angeles locations

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat for more information

Officials encourage people to take advantage of these resources, especially during prolonged periods of high heat.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is conducting outreach to inform unhoused residents of the extreme heat and providing them with information about safety, cooling center location, where to find water bottles and other supplies. The agency is expected to operate so-called "climate stations," where unhoused residents can receive cold drinks and sit under shade at the following locations:

Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) across the street from the ReFresh Spot;

San Pedro Street, mid-block between Sixth and Seventh streets; and

Fifth Street and Maple Avenue.

More of the stations are expected to open in the Skid Row area.

The ReFresh Spot located at 544 Towne Ave. is also open and provides unhoused people in Skid Row access to drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities. The ReFresh Spot is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to anyone in the community, free of charge.

What we don't know:

While the Los Angeles Fire Department is monitoring the situation, the long-term impact on the power grid remains uncertain as the LADWP urges residents to conserve energy.

Timeline:

Monday: Temperatures reached the mid-90s; records broken in Woodland Hills and tied in Burbank.

Tuesday: Heat advisories transition to severe extreme heat warnings at 10 a.m.

Thursday – Friday: Peak of the heat wave with temperatures 20 to 35 degrees above seasonal norms.

Saturday – Sunday: Cooling trend begins, with temperatures expected to drop into the mid-70s by Sunday.

What they're saying:

"As a former nurse and a physician assistant, I know first-hand that this heat is something to treat extremely seriously," said Mayor Bass. "Do not hesitate—get indoors and into air conditioning and protect yourself."

Cal/OSHA also issued a warning to employers, stating, "Employees may not yet be acclimatized to high heat and may need additional breaks and interventions."

LAFD Chief Jaime Moore advised residents and visitors to stay indoors during the heat wave whenever possible. He further urged residents to plan and conduct activities in the early morning hours before temperatures start to climb.

"While the current fire risk is not significantly high, we would like to remind everyone about fire safety and assure you that the LAFD remains fully prepared to respond to any fire within the city of Los Angeles," Moore said.

What you can do:

Find Relief: Visit laparks.org/reccenter or ready.lacounty.gov/heat to find the nearest cooling center.

Stay Safe at the Beach: Avoid the water at Santa Monica Pier and Malibu Lagoon due to high bacteria levels identified by the Department of Public Health.

Monitor Neighbors: Check on seniors, those with chronic illnesses, and neighbors without air conditioning.

Sign Up for Alerts: Register for emergency notifications at NotifyLA.org and report power outages to LADWP at 1-800-342-5397.