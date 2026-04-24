OC cheerleading coach gets 174 years to life for decades of child molestation

The Brief Erick Joseph Kristianson, 46, was sentenced Thursday to 174 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of 10 girls in Orange County. The attacks spanned over two decades, beginning in the late 1990s and involving victims as young as 9 whom Kristianson met through cheerleading and summer camps. Many victims testified about lifelong struggles with trauma, substance abuse, and eating disorders, while the defense unsuccessfully argued for leniency based on the age of the crimes.



An Orange County cheerleading coach will spend the rest of his life behind bars following a sentencing that addressed decades of systemic child abuse.

What we know:

Erick Joseph Kristianson was convicted in December on 23 felony counts of child sexual assault.

The evidence presented in court showed a pattern of grooming and manipulation dating back to 1998.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former OC cheerleading coach convicted of molesting 10 girls

Kristianson utilized his position as a coach at institutions such as Magic All Star, Trabuco Hills High School, and various YMCA camps to gain access to his victims, officials said.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Kevin Haskins noted that Kristianson viewed the children as "sex objects" to be discarded once he was finished with them.

The investigation gained momentum in 2022 following Kristianson's arrest in a separate Florida case, which prompted a wave of victims in California to come forward.

What they're saying:

The courtroom was filled with emotional impact statements from the survivors.

One victim, who was 14 at the time of the abuse, told the judge, "One minute I was the happiest I've ever been in love and the next moment, I was discarded... Because of the rejection and stonewalling I spiraled."

Another survivor characterized Kristianson as a "monster" and a "wolf in sheep's clothing," asserting that her "resiliency should not lead to leniency."

The other side:

In contrast, the defendant’s mother, Kristin Kristianson, asked for a second chance, describing her son as a "caring, loving person."

A family friend, John Stewart, testified that Kristianson had lived with his family in Indiana after his arrest without any problems.

However, Deputy District Attorney Juliet Oliver countered these pleas, stating, "Despite the amount of time passed, the trauma these victims have experienced is real."

What we don't know:

While the sentencing provides a legal resolution for the 10 victims involved in this case, it remains unclear if there are additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The full extent of Kristianson's activities during his time in Indiana and Florida is also not fully detailed in the current judicial record for the Orange County proceedings.

Timeline:

1998–1999: The earliest reported assaults begin involving victims as young as 11.

2002–2005: Kristianson continues to target victims through cheerleading coaching and summer camps.

November 2005: Kristianson is questioned by deputies but released without charges.

2022: Kristianson is arrested in Florida, sparking a new investigation in California.

May 2023: A statement from the DA's office leads more victims to come forward.

December 2023: Kristianson is convicted on 23 felony counts.

Thursday: Kristianson is sentenced to 174 years and four months to life.