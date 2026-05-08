13-year-old boy killed in Garden Grove electric motorcycle crash

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was killed Thursday night after crashing an electric motorcycle into a center median in Garden Grove. The collision occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Magnolia Street; the Santa Ana teen was traveling roughly 35 mph before being ejected. Investigators are seeking witnesses or video footage to determine why the rider lost control and struck the curb.



Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy riding an electric motorcycle late Thursday night in Garden Grove.

What we know:

The collision happened on May 6 at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue, according to police.

Authorities were first alerted by Life360, a location-sharing app, which reported a possible collision.

At the scene, officers found a boy who appeared to be unconscious. According to investigators, the boy, who is from Santa Ana, was traveling at about 35 mph in one lane of Magnolia Street when he struck the center median and was ejected from the bike.

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He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the boy to veer into the center median.

Police have not yet identified the specific make or model of the electric motorcycle or whether the boy was wearing a helmet or other protective safety gear at the time of the impact.

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The identity of the victim is currently being withheld.

Big picture view:

This follows a series of recent tragedies in Southern California involving high-powered electric vehicles and minors.

Last week, FOX 11 reported on the death of 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman, who was killed in a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old on an illegal electric motorcycle in Lake Forest.

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Other recent incidents include a 13-year-old e-bike rider killed by a train in Simi Valley and the arrest of two teens in Culver City for reckless operation of electric motorcycles.

These cases have prompted Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to describe the rise of illegal, high-speed electric bikes as a "pandemic," leading to increased calls for parental accountability and stricter enforcement of vehicle classifications.

What you can do:

Authorities are actively looking for more information to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses dashcam or surveillance video of the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Lang at 714-741-5823 or via email at mlang@ggcity.org.