Explosive garage fire in Jefferson Park leaves 2 injured; arson investigation underway

The Brief A garage filled with fireworks ignited early Saturday morning in Los Angeles, triggering explosions and a large emergency response. Two neighbors were hurt during the incident; nearby residents were forced to flee their homes. Police are searching for a potential arson suspect linked to the illegal stockpile.



A massive cache of fireworks detonated inside a Los Angeles garage early Saturday morning, sending pyrotechnics into the sky and injuring two people.

The incident triggered a hazardous materials investigation and a search for a potential arsonist.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the home located in the 2400 block of S. 9th Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 5:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire and audible explosions.

At the scene, officers discovered a garage heavily involved in flames, with fireworks actively blasting into the air.

Two neighbors—a man and woman—sustained injuries to their arms and legs.

LAFD paramedics treated both at the scene; the woman was released, while the man was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

As a precaution, neighboring homes were evacuated while LAFD Hazmat teams moved in to secure the site and investigate any remaining unexploded materials.

What we don't know:

The identity and current location of a potential arson suspect are unknown.

Authorities have not yet specified the total volume of fireworks stored in the garage or the official cause of the initial spark.

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and arson investigators will continue to process the scene to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

Once the Hazmat team declares the area fully clear of explosives, evacuated residents will be permitted to return to their homes.