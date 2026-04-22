California reports 3rd rattlesnake death as record heat triggers aggressive season

The Brief A woman is in stable condition after a rattlesnake bite in Palos Verdes Estates, the latest in a surge of encounters fueled by record heat. A woman in Northern California has died following a bite, marking the third California fatality during this aggressive early season. Experts warn that extreme temperatures are driving snakes onto trails and paved surfaces, leading to six bites in just 30 days in some regions.



An early and aggressive rattlesnake season is rattling Southern California, driven by record heat that has pushed venomous snakes into frequent contact with the public across local trails and open spaces.

What we know:

In Palos Verdes Estates, a woman was recently bitten while picking flowers in the Paseo Del Campo open space. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

This follows a tragic incident in Northern California where an elderly woman passed away after being bitten, marking the third reported death in the state this season.

Further south, on April 12, Montecito Fire crews rescued a hiker on the Buena Vista Trail after she was bitten on the ankle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Southern California rattlesnake surge: Hiker rescued in Montecito as attacks rise

Because of poor cell service, she used text-to-911 and a whistle to help rescuers locate her.

Additionally, a man in Camarillo was hospitalized on April 5 after being bitten near the CSU Channel Islands campus.

What we don't know:

While experts attribute the surge in activity to record-breaking heat waves, it is unclear if this high frequency of encounters will persist throughout the summer or if snake populations are higher this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6th rattlesnake bite in 30 days triggers safety warning in Ventura County

Authorities have not yet released the specific species of rattlesnake involved in the recent fatalities.

Timeline:

February 1, 2026: Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, is bitten while mountain biking in Irvine; he passed away on March 4.

March 14, 2026: Gabriela Bautista, 46, is bitten in Wildwood Regional Park; she passed away five days later.

March 14 – April 4, 2026: Three additional non-fatal bites are reported across the region.

April 5, 2026: A man is bitten in Camarillo and intercepted by paramedics at Pleasant Valley and Lewis Road.

April 12, 2026: A female hiker is rescued from the Buena Vista Trail in Montecito using whistle signals.

Recent: A woman is hospitalized in stable condition after a bite in Palos Verdes Estates; a 78-year-old woman dies following a bite in Northern California.

First responders emphasized the importance of alternative communication in the backcountry.

"If you are unable to reach 911 by phone, try text-to-911 or use satellite connectivity if available," Montecito Fire officials advised.

RELATED: Rattlesnake encounters increase as warmer weather brings more snakes to surface

Wildlife experts added that the "record-breaking heat wave currently roasting Southern California has pushed rattlesnake season into high gear earlier than usual," noting that snakes are increasingly drawn to paved surfaces to regulate their body temperature.

What you can do:

Give Space: If you encounter a rattlesnake, back away slowly. Most bites occur when a person tries to move or kill the snake.

Stay Calm: If bitten, remain calm and limit movement to slow the spread of venom. Call 911 immediately.

Carry a Whistle: As seen in the Buena Vista rescue, a whistle can be vital for signaling rescuers when cell service is spotty.

Medical Safety: Do not apply ice, heat, or a tourniquet. Do not attempt to cut the bite or suck out the venom.