Rob Reiner’s son Jake breaks silence on parents’ murders: ‘My living nightmare'

The Brief Jake Reiner, son of the late director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, released a heartbreaking Substack essay Friday, calling the double murder of his parents by his brother a "living nightmare." Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder after his parents were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in December 2025. Jake described the "impossible" trauma of losing both parents simultaneously while having his brother "at the center" of the violent tragedy.



In a raw and vulnerable personal essay, Jake Reiner opens up about the devastating loss of his parents, famed director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, providing the first deep insight into the family's grief since the December 2025 tragedy.

The backstory:

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

Both died from "multiple sharp force injuries," the LA County Medical Examiner said in initial findings. Authorities said they were killed hours before their bodies were discovered.

A court order has prevented the release of more details.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to murder in killing of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested hours later and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick—who struggled with drug addiction and a reported schizophrenia diagnosis—had been acting strangely following an argument with his father at Conan O'Brien's holiday party the night before the murders.

What they're saying:

In his Substack post titled "Mom and Dad," Jake Reiner detailed the moment he learned of the deaths while attending a celebration of life for a friend.

"It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead," he wrote.

He described his parents as his "guiding lights" and "the most giving people I have ever known."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nick Reiner taken off suicide watch before arraignment: report

"A lot of people don’t have the luxury of having the best parents, the best mom, or the best dad, but I did. The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like," he wrote.

Jake described the situation as an impossible nightmare and emphasized that no one deserves the violence his parents endured.

"They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them. They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world," he wrote. "They should be enjoying the rest of their lives peacefully while growing older together. Instead, that was ripped away from them, from me, from Romy, and there was nothing we could do about it."

He shared that he viewed his father as a hero and his mother as his closest confidant while reflecting on the profound pain of having his own brother at the center of the tragedy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's son, Nick, arrested on suspicion of murder

"I love how he would analyze my dreams or how I felt I could come talk to him about anything. No subject was ever off-limits… I was nervous when I made the switch from broadcasting to acting because I didn’t know how he’d react. I guess I should’ve known because all he ever wanted was for me to be happy and love what I do. I wish he and I could’ve worked on a project together from start to finish. I miss him so much."

"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process. I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us," he wrote.

In a previous joint statement, Jake and his sister Romy honored the late couple by explaining that they were not just parents but also their best friends.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rob and Michele Reiner's children issue statement after parents' stabbing deaths

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," the siblings wrote back in December just three days after the murders.

What we don't know:

While Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty, the specific details regarding his defense strategy or the exact evidence collected from the Brentwood home have not been made public.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecutors have said they have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty for Nick Reiner.

Police have said nothing about possible motives.

What's next:

Nick Reiner remains held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

He is due back in court on April 29 for the scheduling of a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will present evidence and a new judge will decide if it’s enough for Reiner to go to trial.

Jake's sister, Romy, has not yet released a personal statement of her own, with Jake noting she will "tell [her story] in her own way and in her time."