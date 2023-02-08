South LA car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person is dead and another injured following a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two people shot allegedly stole a Mustang from a tow yard around 5:20 a.m. That's when the tow truck driver followed the car and fired shots at the Mustang, hitting the two people inside.

The Mustang was able to drive off, but ended up crashing in the area near Avalon and 73rd.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.