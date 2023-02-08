2 people, cat killed in Mar Vista house fire

Two people and their pet cat were killed overnight in a Mar Vista house fire in an incident authorities are calling a "tragic accident."

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the 1,000-square-foot home located in the 3500 block of May Street off Palms Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters knocked down the fire within 30 minutes. After extinguishing the blaze, they discovered a man and a woman, believed to be in their 60s or 70s, as well as their pet cat who had perished in the home.

LAFD officials said the couple did not have a functioning smoke detector inside the home.

Arson investigators were at the scene and at this stage of the investigation, foul play is not suspected.

The names of the victims have not been released.

