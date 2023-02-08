1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Lake Balboa crash

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in critical condition following a high-speed collision in the Lake Balboa area early Wednesday morning, officials said.

First responders were called to the 6400 block of Balboa Boulevard after 3:45 a.m. Wednesday where they found people trapped inside the vehicles, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Firefighters cut one of the cars before pulling two of the victims from the vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to an area hospital.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the second vehicle involved in the collision with significant damage landed in the parking lot of a strip mall. The third victim was transported to the hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

