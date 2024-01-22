'Soft Moon' singer Luis Vasquez, DJ Juan Mendez found dead in DTLA

article

An investigation continues after three people were found dead in a downtown Los Angeles loft last week, two of them prominent figures with roots in the Los Angeles music scene.

Jose "Luis" Vasquez, musician of "The Soft Moon" and John "Juan" Mendez a.k.a. "Silent Servant," were among the three people found dead in downtown LA, having died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, authorities told the Los Angeles Times. The third person was identified as Simone Ling, Mendez's partner.

Sources told the publication the three people were found at Mendez's home at the Pacific Electric Lofts on Main Street after Vasquez's wife called police for a welfare check. Additionally, drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, according to officials.

"It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away," read a statement on The Soft Moon's social media. "Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family. We ask you to respect their privacy during this difficult time…This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken."

Vasquez started The Soft Moon as a home-recording project that evolved into a popular post-punk/darkwave project, Deadline reported, establishing a worldwide fan base.

Mendez began releasing music as Silent Servant in 2006 and in the years following shared numerous singles, EPs, and collaborative projects. In November last year, Silent Servant released his final album, ‘In Memoriam’, via Berlin’s Tresor.

An email sent to the Times from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said it may take up to six months before the final causes of death are determined.

The deaths of Vasquez and Mendez come just two days after four men were found dead in a Palmdale home. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the Times their preliminary investigation indicated there was narcotic use at the home, and neighbors said parties were typical there. So far authorities have said the men died from "medical complications."



