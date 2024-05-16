UPS driver fatally shot in Irvine

article

Police are investigating after a UPS driver was fatally shot in Irvine Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Chrysler and Bendix around 3 p.m.

The male victim died at the scene. Images from SkyFOX show a UPS truck parked near the scene of the crime.

Details of the shooting are not known. Irvine police say a suspect is outstanding.

Irvine police say if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area around 3 p.m. to call (949) 724-7200.

This is a developing story, check back for updates