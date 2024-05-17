Naked man runs through South LA traffic, accused of tackling deputy

A bizarre scene unfolds in South Los Angeles as a naked man runs through traffic.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from Slauson Avenue and Edgemar Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The naked man eventually got hit by a car and the person who took the video of the incident says he was covered in blood.

FOX 11 spoke with LASD, who says the naked man allegedly tackled one of the deputies at the scene.

It is unknown why the naked man was running around without clothes. Officials did not say if the naked man was under the influence at the time of the bizarre incident but also did not say if the suspect was sober.

