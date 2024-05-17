Inside the 'rape dungeon on wheels': Condoms, children's toys and more

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — FOX 11 got an exclusive look inside the vehicle deputies are calling a "rape dungeon on wheels," after they caught a man, who they called a serial rapist, in the act in the San Gabriel Mountains earlier this week.

Inside the van, deputies said was "rigged for rape" was condoms, ropes, bungees, children's toys, multiple cell phones and hard drives and more. In the back, a metal partition, which was locked from the outside, with a worn and stained mattress.

All the evidence has been processed in the case. What FOX 11 saw left in the van was what was left after the investigation.

It's in that "cage" in the back of the van, where deputies said Eduardo Sarabia kept his victims, when he took them to a remote location in the Angeles National Forest to rape them. And it's where deputies said they rescued a 26-year-old woman after deputies patrolling the area found the van, stopping a rape in progress and taking Sarabia into custody.

Eduardo Sarabia

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected rapist driving 'rape dungeon on wheels' arrested; picked up victims at local train station: source

Sarabia was arrested Monday, and arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of sexual assault for forcible rape of two women this week alone.

Deputies said Sarabia lived in the 2015 Ford Transit van, and would offer women rides, saying he was camping in the San Gabriel Mountains before taking them to an area off mile marker 21 on Highway 39, where there's no hope for a cell phone signal.

Because of the elaborate setup of the van, detectives believe Sarabia may have had more victims. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.