4 found dead in Palmdale, deputies investigating

Deputies in Palmdale are investigating after four people were found dead in a home Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called out to the 37400 block of 17th Street East sometime before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the four people unresponsive, all of whom were later pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear why deputies were called to the area, or what the circumstances of the victims' deaths were.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.