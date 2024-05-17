4 toddlers escape OC day care center, found walking along busy street

Four toddlers somehow escaped a day care facility in Garden Grove. Witnesses say the little girls ended up in the middle of a busy street.

Now, parents demand answers as police investigate.

Briana Alonso was on her way to work Wednesday when traffic stopped near Brookhurst Street.

"A lot of cars were honking," Alonso said. "My husband looks and he tells me there was a kid in the street."

Alonso documented the scene on TikTok to express her anger at Angels Daycare. She believed the girls were between two and four years old.

"They didn't know the kids were out," Alonso said. "That got me even more mad. Like how do you lose four kids? Like one, OK, I understand, but at the same time, it's still unacceptable, but four of them? That's a lot to lose."

Alonso said the day care staff begged her to not call police. She and others did and Garden Grove PD responded. In addition to police coming by, the Department of Social Services have since launched an investigation.

Alonso said one of the parents she spoke with told her she's never sending her kids to that day care center.

The mystery continues surrounding the question of how those girls got out of the day care center. When FOX 11 visited the facility, every gate was locked. No children were in the playground and no one answered the phone.