Pursuit: Citizens tackle erratic pursuit driver, hold him until police arrive

A suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a dramatic chase across Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene in the San Gabriel Valley when the suspect in a white Ford pickup drove erratically through the area, hitting speeds of over 70 mph on LA's side streets.

Police originally became aware of the suspect Tuesday morning while the suspect was driving through the Lynwood area.

Alhambra Police Department monitored the situation, eventually taking chase just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Video caught by SkyFOX shows the suspect narrowly missing crashing into several nearby drivers. Video also shows the suspect occasionally driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks.

In the driver's attempt to flee the police, the suspect drove into a parking lot, reversed into a what appears to be either a tree or a pole and knocked it over. The suspect then sped away in the opposite direction.

A bystander on a bicycle can be seen attempting a "wheelie" alongside the driver as the suspect continues to speed by and evade police on side streets throughout Los Angeles County.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the suspect flees the truck and takes off on foot – but not for long.

SkyFOX captured video of a group of three to four people confronting the suspect, pushing and shoving the man and tugging at his shirt. The group holds the suspect, forcing him into an office chair situated in a grassy portion of a parking lot at N Garfield Ave. and McLean St., until authorities are able to catch up and make the arrest.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.