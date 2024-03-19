Alleged murder suspect arrested after barricading inside Gardena building following police chase

Authorities arrested an alleged murder suspect Tuesday after he barricaded himself inside a Los Angeles business.

The suspect led police on a pursuit Tuesday morning before taking off on foot and barricading himself in the Aloha Bar in Gardena.

After authorities investigated the scene near Gardena Blvd. and Vermont Ave. in the Gardena area, the Los Angeles Police Department said they established a perimeter and dispatched SWAT.

The suspect was allegedly wanted for murder.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities are searching for an alleged murder suspect in the Gardena area.

The pursuit through Los Angeles County began just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

SkyFOX captured footage of multiple people exiting the building with their hands up. It is unclear if anyone else was involved with the suspect's attempted escape.

Authorities have not released any identifying information on the suspect other than that he is male. They did not share any information regarding the alleged murder he is wanted for.

The suspect was brought into custody early Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.