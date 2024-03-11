Suspect charged after wild pursuit in stolen Lowe's truck

A man who stole a Lowe's delivery truck and led officers on a two-county pursuit has been charged with four felony counts.

Armando Gutierrez, 48, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, evading an officer, unlawful taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of any alcohol or drug, and resisting arrest. He is also charged with the special allegations that he has prior strike offenses and prior serious or violent felony convictions.

He ped not guilty to all charges on March 8.

On March 6, Gutierrez allegedly stole a Lowe's truck while the driver was making a delivery in Los Angeles. The truck, which contained thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise, was then reported stolen.

The owner was able to provide LAPD with GPS coordinates. Officers located the truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Gutierrez didn't stop, resulting in officers chasing him.

SkyFOX caught Gutierrez driving on the wrong side of the road, weaving in and out of traffic. He drove along Pacific Coast Highway and into Ventura County before eventually weaving his way to the 101 Freeway.

At least three vehicles were hit during the pursuit. At one point, Gutierrez seemed to intentionally hit another box truck. The driver of that box truck then went after Gutierrez.

The pursuit ended when Gutierrez drove off the road and into a grass embankment. He tried to run from officers but was quickly arrested.

Gutierrez is scheduled to be back in court on March 19. He remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.