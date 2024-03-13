Driver leads undercover cop on dramatic police chase across LA's San Fernando Valley

The search is on for the driver who led an undercover cop on a high-speed car chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

SkyFOX was over Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday evening as the suspect went into hiding at the mall.

Before ditching the car at the mall parking lot in Sherman Oaks, the suspect drove through parts of Lake Balboa and Encino. At one point during the chase, the suspect sideswiped other cars as they tried to avoid the undercover cop.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.