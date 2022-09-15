How PnB Rock's stolen chain could help solve his murder

As the investigation continues into the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, police are hoping the custom diamond-encrusted chain that was stolen from him will lead them to the suspect.

The Los Angeles Police Department has warned local pawn shops to be on the lookout for the stolen jewelry that may have been taken during the fatal robbery, according to TMZ.

File photo of PNB Rock on January 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love X Entertainment LLC) Expand

Per California law, pawn shops are required to report items they believe were stolen. There's even an online database that helps police cross-reference such property.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday while eating lunch with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the victim, according to Los Angeles police. A verbal exchange ended when the assailant opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times.

Rock’s girlfriend had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

RELATED:

In a recent interview, PnB Rock spoke about the gang culture in Los Angeles and how robberies of rappers are becoming common in the city, calling criminals "bold." He told a story about a group of people who followed him, his girlfriend and child.

Ice-T shared his frustration with the younger generation on social media not taking his advice.

"I'm done explaining LA Gang culture... MFs will not listen. It's not a game.. At all," he wrote.

He later added, "People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture.If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry... Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets."

"‘LA….. Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago….," Ice-T wrote in a follow-up tweet, referencing his 1991 track "Home of the Bodybag."

In response, a photo of The Game wearing a large chain was shared in the thread, but Ice-T wasn't impressed.

"Thats on certain occasions when you're ready for whatever... I have Big Jewelry too... But you don't wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block.. As I said before... Challenge the hood, somebody's gonna catch that Fade."

The rap legend also added that Tupac Shakur's death was tied to a chain-snatching incident.

Instagram has been the crux of several high-profile crimes in recent years. New York City rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a Hollywood Hills in February 2020 during an armed robbery. Jackson had accidentally revealed the address he was staying at in an Instagram post flaunting a bag from a luxury designer.

The robbery suspects, four of whom were charged with murder in July 2020, got away with a watch they sold for $2,000.