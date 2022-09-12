PnB Rock's reported death raising concerns about dangers of sharing location to social media

Music fans and fellow artists are in shock after learning that rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles County.

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at a Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles on Manchester Avenue. LAPD said one person was shot from the restaurant and that person was pronounced dead at the hospital. While LAPD did not confirm PnB Rock as the shooting victim but TMZ reports it was the 30-year-old rapper who died in the incident.

According to a report from TMZ, PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, was dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting. TMZ added in the report that the suspect may have targeted PnB Rock in a robbery after he posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry on social media.

Across social media, PnB Rock's death drew comparisons to how Pop Smoke was fatally shot in 2020. At the time of the investigation, LAPD believed that Pop Smoke's social media posts may have helped the suspects track down the rapper's location.

A Feb. 2020 report from the Los Angeles Times suggested that Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, or a member of his entourage shared a picture of a gift bag tagged with a Hollywood Hills address.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pop Smoke gunned down at Hollywood Hills home connected to reality star

Pop superstar Nicki Minaj was among those making the comparisons on social media.

"After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts," Minaj wrote on social media.

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul shared his reaction to social media shortly after the news broke. Paul also linked PnB Rock's death with Pop Smoke in the same sentence, calling the two incidents "senseless murders."

RELATED: Entertainment community reacts to PnB Rock's reported death

According to LAPD, the gunman in the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles shooting hopped on a getaway car and fled the scene. LAPD said officers do not know which direction the car went. As of Monday night, a description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

PnB Rock's reported death comes just days after entertainment personality DJ Akademiks released an interview with the rapper. In their conversation, the two discussed crime in Los Angeles and how brazen some of the criminals are.

"LA has gotten weird," DJ Akademiks said in his podcast.

"Somebody tried me on Fairfax, like mid-pandemic," PnB Rock said in the recorded interview.

PnB Rock, who is from Philadelphia, said crimes are different in Los Angeles.

"Where I'm from, we like sneaky criminals," PnB Rock said in the interview. "LA is like, they bold. They want to spark a conversation with you first before they get into some s**t."

"LA spooky man," DJ Akademiks said later in the interview.

"I really don't really be outside like that," PnB Rock said, in part, during the interview. "I'm not going to put myself in those situations."