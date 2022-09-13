Did PnB Rock foreshadow his own death?

Just days before he was shot and killed during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday afternoon, PnB Rock spoke about that very crime and how he felt rappers were seen as targets by criminals.

PnB, whose legal name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, sat down for an interview with DJ Akademiks on Sept. 2, where the pair discussed how brazen robberies have become all too common in Los Angeles.

"Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals," he said. "In LA, it’s like they bold."

The Philadelphia native recounted a time when he, his girlfriend, and child were out in Los Angeles when he noticed they were being followed by a group of people. He said he had not been robbed.

"I never got robbed. Never in my life. I ain’t gon’ say never because I don’t like saying never… I’m not superstitious or nothing like that… but I haven’t been robbed," he said.

Allen was fatally shot on Sept. 12 while having lunch at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles with his girlfriend when a suspect approached their table. Police said the suspect demanded Allen's property, words were spoken, and then the suspect fired multiple shots before taking his jewelry and fleeing the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed PnB and his girlfriend were robbed at the restaurant and that as of Tuesday a suspect was not yet in custody. A suspect description was not immediately available. The LAPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

Allen spoke about the death of his brother and how he has become more vigilant since then, avoiding places like nightclubs and strip clubs and other places considered high-risk.

"I’m not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death Tuesday morning, calling it a "senseless loss" in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.

Atlantic Records called PnB Rock a great friend and a "wonderful father to two beautiful little girls."

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered the company’s condolences to the Allen family.

"The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."

Allen signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. His song "Selfish" made it the No. 51 spot on Billboard’s Top 100. He was 30 years old.