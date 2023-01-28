People gather in Downtown LA, Hollywood to protest beating death of Tyre Nichols

Small groups of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood Saturday, one day after about 200 people gathered outside LAPD headquarters to protest the violent beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died during a confrontation with five Memphis police officers.

"A small group has gathered in Downtown Los Angeles. The flow of traffic has not been affected," the department tweeted at 11:23 a.m. Saturday. "The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to ensuring all can exercise their 1st Amendment Right."

The LAPD later tweeted at 12:15 p.m. that "another small group" had gathered in the Hollywood area.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police said the group in downtown Los Angeles "peacefully exercised their 1st Amendment Right and dispersed shortly after."

Friday night's gathering developed following the release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of Nichols on Jan. 7. The five Memphis police officers have since been fired and charged with murder.

Some in the crowd outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters surrounded parked police cars -- banging on them and smacking windows -- but no arrests were made and most left after being warned by officers at the scene, authorities said.

The group had marched through downtown Los Angeles carrying Black Lives Matter banners before gathering at First and Main streets shortly after 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil for Nichols and also Keenan Anderson, who died in LAPD custody Jan. 6 after being repeatedly shot by a Taser.

Protesters knocked down metal protective barriers and someone spray-painted the word "kills" on the building under the words Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Similar demonstrations took place across the nation Friday night following the release of the video that was widely decried by citizens, elected officials and law enforcement.

"The grotesque actions I watched in the video were incredibly disturbing, cruel and inhumane," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "To witness former Memphis police officers engaged in such unjustified and excessive force at the expense of Tyre Nichols' life angers me as a police officer, as an American.

"This behavior goes against every principle of the law enforcement profession and is in direct contradiction to the dedication and sacrifice of the vast majority of our members who strive to protect and serve. The violation of trust tarnishes our badge and has a caustic effect on the public's trust."

The Association For Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs called the video "shocking and disturbing.

"The acts committed have no explanation and illustrate disregard for human life," the group said in a statement. "Those of us in law enforcement take an oath to uphold the law, but men and women in uniform across this country also go about this daily task while respecting the public. As one of the largest law enforcement unions, ALADS and its members remain committed to working together to continue to build on the improvements we have made in the last two years. Unfortunately, this tragic incident forces all of us to pause and reflect."