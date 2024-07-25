Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comment

Jennifer Aniston is calling out JD Vance over past comments he made criticizing women without children.

In a resurfaced clip from a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show, Vance, who was then a candidate for the Ohio Senate, told Carlson that the U.S. was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?" Vance added.

The "Friends" star shared a screenshot of the Republican VP nominee's viral comments on her Instagram stories, writing, "I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States."

Aniston further commented on Vance's stance on reproductive rights.

Jennifer Aniston at the screening and conversation of "The Morning Show" at the Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," Aniston wrote. "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Aniston has been public about her fertility journey. In 2022, the "Morning Show" actress opened up in Allure magazine, sharing that she struggled with her fertility and underwent IVF.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston said. "All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee, J.D. Vance addresses a crowd of supporters at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Aniston has not formally made an endorsement for president, but on Wednesday she reshared a 2018 video of Harris grilling then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on abortion rights.