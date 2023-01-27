Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA

Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee.

Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of moments leading up to Nichols' death, dozens – possibly more than a hundred – Los Angeles police officers were in a standoff with some of the protesters in downtown LA.

At one point in the night, someone threw a lit firework or smoke bomb at one of the LAPD cruisers near a downtown LA intersection. The object hit the police vehicle, causing the cruiser to catch some of the thick smoke.

It is unknown if the person who tossed the object at the police had anything to do with the demonstrations.

That moment prompted everyone to disperse from the area – but no one appeared hurt when SkyFOX was over the tense scene.

As of Friday, 11 p.m. LAPD has not released the number of arrests made or any reports of violence during the Friday night protests across the city.