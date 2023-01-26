BLM protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson in Venice
Peaceful protesters in Venice capped off a weekend of protests around Los Angeles and the country, demanding police reform and justice for Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols death revives calls for change in police culture
Tyre Nichols' case exposes an uncomfortable truth: More than two years since the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks touched off protests, policing reforms have not significantly reduced such killings.
LA, nationwide protests continue in demanding justice for Tyre Nichols
Small groups of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood Saturday.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA
Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tyre Nichols: Mayor Bass, SoCal law enforcement leaders react to Memphis police beating
With officers on standby for possible protests in response to the release of a graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers, local law enforcement officials universally condemned the chilling images.
Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country
FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Mayor Bass to weigh in on the fact that the five police officers involved in the deadly beating of Nichols were also Black.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police release body cam video of deadly beating
Police in Memphis released the body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man who was pulled over by officers.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case
Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols as bad as Rodney King assault, Memphis police chief says
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said the video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols earlier this month is perhaps worse than the infamous Rodney King footage.
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
The fifth officer, Demetrius Haley, has not paid his $350,000 bond and remains in jail.
Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'
The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. ET.
Tyre Nichols death: 5 Memphis officers charged with murder
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane."
Tyre Nichols: What we know about his death and the Memphis officers charged with murder
Here’s what we know about Tyre Nichols, his death and what led to criminal charges for the officers involved.