Los Angeles' new area code gets debut date

Los Angeles' newest area code officially has a debut date.

Starting Nov. 1, 2024, those who have a 213 or 323 area code could be assigned a number in the new 738 area code, under certain circumstances.

Here's what you need to know.

Who is affected?

Anyone with a 213/323 area code telephone number will be affected.

Area code 213/323 currently covers downtown Los Angeles, Alhambra, Bell, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Commerce, Cudahy, Glendale, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Rosemead, South Gate, South Pasadena, Vernon, West Hollywood, and unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County.

The new 738 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 213 and 323 area codes.

Customers may be assigned a number in the new 738 area code when they request a new service or an additional line.

Why is there a new area code?

On August 22, 2022, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) filed Application (A.) 22-08-009 on behalf of the telecommunications industry, requesting that the CPUC approve an overlay area code in the 213/323 area code region to provide additional numbering resources in the region.

On March 16, 2023, the CPUC approved a new area code of 738 as an overlay on top of the 213/323 area code.

The 738 area code is now the 12th area code in the greater LA area.

What's staying the same?

Your telephone number, including the current area code, won't change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services won't change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

You can still dial three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211.

What do I need to do?

Continue to dial 1+10 digits for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

Continue to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number, and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, customers, etc.

Ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 738 area code as a valid area code and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples are: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors and/or other similar equipment.

Check items such as your website, personal and business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included.

Has this happened before?

In June 2020, a new area code overlay was implemented in the Inland Empire, and parts of the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys for the 909 area code.