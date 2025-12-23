Pacific Palisades residents bracing for Christmas storm after already rough year

The Brief Residents in and around the Palisades Fire burn scar are preparing for incoming storms amid concerns about rain and potential mudflows. Fire survivors, including homeowners rebuilding or repairing damaged houses, are taking precautions such as covering structures and monitoring regrowth.



Among them is Brian Bradford, whose house burned down in the Palisades Fire in January.

"I'm always concerned. I mean, when they start talking about atmospheric rivers, it kind of freaks me out," Bradford said.

His construction crew put a tarp on top of his freshly framed house in anticipation of the rain.

Caltrans is also bracing for the rain. Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View from Tuesday night through at least Friday due to the risk of debris flow.

Valerie Henderson's house is the only one on the block that survived the fire, but heavy smoke damage inside is forcing her to gut it.

"We are concerned about the rain. We're going to do our best to cover the house and hope there's not massive mud," Henderson said.

Henderson says she's looking to the vegetation that's grown back in her own yard and in the nearby hills as a sign the mudflow might not be too bad. She is also getting hope from others who have already moved back, like Dick Lawrence.

"We're hunkering down, so to speak, so we'll be ready for it tonight and the next two or three days," Lawrence said.

His house survived the Palisades Fire, and he was able to move back in August.

"I think God had a lot to do with it, to help us get through this," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he has leaned on his faith over the past 12 months, and after a horrific start to the year, he's thankful to be celebrating Christmas at home.