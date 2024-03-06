LIVE: Police pursuit of stolen box truck

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a suspected stolen box truck.

The suspect was seen driving in West LA, Santa Monica, and Malibu.

While on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, the driver was seen weaving around vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

At least one other vehicle was struck by the truck.

The suspect was also seen driving on the shoulder of the road as they made their way to Malibu.

LAPD patrol units backed off the pursuit and turned it over to LA County Sheriff once the suspect made their way into Malibu. Police are tracking the vehicle from the air.

SUGGESTED:

Conditions turned dangerous when the suspect was speeding at 65 mph on PCH in the heavy rain.