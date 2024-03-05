Rain returns to California: Here's what to expect

Get ready for yet another round of widespread rain and mountain snow in Southern California.

A cold front is heading toward the West Coast late Tuesday into early Thursday and is forecast to dump more precipitation on the region.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said less than an inch of rain is expected for most of Southern California.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said the mountain foothills could see up to two inches of rain. With this storm, there’s a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms, heavy showers, strong winds, and even hail due to the cold and unstable air moving in.

This is troubling news for many residents who continue to recover in the aftermath of recent storms and triggering fears of more mud and debris flows.

Afternoon highs will hover around 60 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the Southland. However, it will be much cooler in the mountains with afternoon highs closer to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

For the mountain communities, between one and three inches of snow is possible for elevations between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. Meanwhile, those with elevations of 6,000 and up could see an additional three to six inches of snow.

Thankfully, the storm will clear out just in time for the weekend. The seven-day forecast shows the return of sunny skies and temperatures closer to 70 degrees. The forecast also shows patchy fog can be expected during the morning hours on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking of the weekend, don’t forget to set your clock back an hour on Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time.