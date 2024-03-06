19-year-old arrested in deadly Riverside house party stabbing

Southern California authorities announced the arrest of a suspect after a teen was killed following a stabbing at a house party in Riverside over the weekend.

Alexandro Romero, 19, has been identified as a suspect following a deadly stabbing at a house party in Riverside.

The Riverside Police Department said 19-year-old Alexandro Romero, of Eastvale, has been arrested in the investigation. Department officials added the name of the victim will not be released because he was 17 years old.

Officers were called to a home located in the 3400 block of Gay Way, located near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday following complaints about a house party.

Once they arrived at the scene, they were notified about two stabbings.

Officers immediately administered CPR to one victim who was later declared dead at the scene. The second stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with what officials called a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities said a video of the deadly encounter has been circulating on social media after it was posted by party attendees. The department will not be releasing those videos since the stabbing victim was a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with more information are asked to contact Riverside PD.