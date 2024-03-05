Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey to face off for California US Senate seat

In the highly competitive race for California US Senate, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican and former Dodger Steve Garvey will advance to the November General Election after becoming the top-two candidates with the most votes.

Schiff won both the full-term and partial-term races. He garnered 31% of the vote in the partial-term election and 37% in the full-term election.

Garvey came in second place for both races as well, with 31% of the vote in the partial-term election and 29% in the full-term election.

Both men quickly jumped out as the front-runners in the race. Katie Porter trailed in third for both races and Barbara Lee in fourth. Republican Eric Early came in the fifth spot for both races.

Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, Steve Garvey

Schiff and Garvey are looking to fill the seat once held by the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

On the Super Tuesday ballot, there are two contests in this race -- one to fill out the remainder of the term ending January 3, 2025, and the other is for the full term ending January 3, 2031.

The seat is currently held by Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill out the term when Feinstein passed in September 2023. Butler had no plans of seeking election -- therefore opening the position to a host of candidates.

Twenty-seven candidates threw their hats into the race, but four candidates quickly turned out on top, with Schiff emerging as the front-runner.

In Democratic California, former MLB legend Steve Garvey was the top Republican in the race and the only Republican that polled in the top four. The latest Berkeley IGS Poll, released March 1, found Garvey with a slight lead of 27%, while Schiff received the backing of 25%.

According to Berkeley IGS, the large increase in support for Garvey occurred mainly by consolidating the support of Republican and strong conservative voters, 67% of whom now back Garvey in the full-term U.S. Senate race.

In California’s last two Senate races, GOP candidates performed so poorly that only Democrats appeared on the November ballot. The last Republican to win a Senate race in the state was in 1988.

Adam Schiff

Schiff currently represents California's 30th Congressional District.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000 and currently serves as a senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary. In 1996, he was elected to the California State Senate and was the Senate’s youngest member when his term began. During his four-year term, Schiff chaired the Senate Public Employment and Retirement Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Juvenile Justice, and the Joint Committee on the Arts. While serving in the State Senate, he also taught political science courses at Glendale Community College.

Schiff has been a leading advocate for human rights both locally and around the world. He is the Vice Chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and Vice Chair of the Armenian Caucus. As a strong supporter of the Armenian community, he has led efforts in Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and in 2019 Congress passed his resolution with overwhelming bipartisan support. Schiff was also part of the congressional delegation that traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the spring of 2022.

Steve Garvey

Garvey played as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987, was a 10-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player in 1974, and National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984. Garvey was part of the Dodgers when they won four National League pennants and one World Series championship in 1981.

Garvey says he is running for the people of California and is focused on improving the quality of life.

