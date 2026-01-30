LAPD won't enforce California's ICE mask ban, chief says

The Brief LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the department will not enforce California’s mask ban for federal agents, citing a legal stay and tactical safety concerns. Los Angeles homicides fell to 230 in 2025—the lowest number since 1966—representing a nearly 20% drop and a historic decline in violent crime. A federal judge has barred the LAPD from using 40mm less-lethal foam projectiles for crowd control, though the tool remains available for specific tactical calls.



In a wide-ranging interview following the release of historic crime data, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell joined Good Day LA on Friday to address the city's approach to immigration enforcement and a significant new legal restriction on police tools.

While celebrating the lowest homicide rates in six decades, Chief McDonnell maintained a firm line on the department’s independence from federal immigration operations.

LAPD 2025 Citywide Crime Data Analysis Report

What we know:

According to the LAPD’s 2025 citywide crime data analysis report, homicides in Los Angeles plummeted to 230 in 2025, marking the city's lowest per capita murder rate since the 1950s.

Chief McDonnell attributed these gains to proactive measures and community partnerships, highlighting the following key statistics:

Homicides: 230 reported deaths, down from 284 in 2024, marking a 75% reduction from the city's 1993 peak.

Gun Violence: Shooting victims decreased by 8% (from 981 to 899), supported by the seizure of 8,650 firearms.

Traffic Fatalities: 290 fatal collisions occurred, a 6% decrease, though traffic deaths exceeded homicides for the third consecutive year.

Specialized Categories: Gang-related homicides fell by 4% (100 total), while homeless-related homicides saw a 20% increase (61 total).

Technology Impact: The Drone as a First Responder program conducted 1,779 flights, resolving 135 calls before officers even arrived and freeing up patrol resources.

ICE mask ban won't be enforced

What they're saying:

McDonnell clarified the LAPD’s stance on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive banning federal ICE agents from wearing masks.

Due to a current legal stay and a "stipulated agreement," the law is not being enforced statewide and is currently being reviewed by a judge, he stated.

McDonnell argued that attempting to cite federal agents for a misdemeanor mask violation would be tactically unsafe and could escalate already tense situations.

"From a practical standpoint, our role when we get to a scene is to de-escalate the situation, not to ramp it up. Trying to enforce a misdemeanor violation on another law enforcement agency, that's not going to end well. And that's not going to be good," he said. "From a public safety standpoint for anybody in that environment. Potentially you have a crowd that could be agitated and trying to get their point across. And then you have the ICE agents who are doing their job. And for us to come in then and try and create an enforcement action for wearing a mask, it's not a safe way to do business."

‘LAPD does not cooperate with ICE agents’

What they're saying:

McDonnell also addressed planned anti-ICE protests happening this weekend across Southern California and the U.S., affirming that the LAPD does not cooperate with ICE agents on immigration enforcement.

"We've been solid on that since 1979. That's been our policy. That's worked for us. We cannot afford to alienate immigrant communities within Los Angeles. We've built up trust over many years and we can't afford to lose that trust. We've tried to be as clear as we can about what our position is relative to ICE and immigration enforcement. We don't work with ICE on that," he said.

"We do work with our federal partners on other crimes, human trafficking, terrorism, and so many other things. But there is a clear line that they're very well aware of and respect as far as immigration enforcement. So nothing is changing from our perspective. We're there for everybody, and we want to make sure that people from all of our communities, if they're a victim of a crime or a witness to a crime that they come forward, call the LAPD. And we'll do our best to be able to take care of them." he added.

What they're saying:

Earlier this month, a federal judge barred the LAPD from using 40mm less-lethal foam projectiles during crowd control situations.

While he confirmed the department is complying with the judge's order, he expressed concern that removing this specific tool could lead to an escalation in violence during protests where officers face Molotov cocktails, concrete, and fireworks.

"Taking away tools, I don't think is prudent," he noted, while clarifying the department is following the order. "We don't use the 40 millimeter less lethal launcher for crowd control situations. We still use it in other applications."

"So if we go to a call, and somebody has a knife or a pole or something other than a gun, if we have the ability to have a standoff and be able to use the 40 millimeter to be able to take them down, rather than having to ever escalate to a deadly force situation, that's certainly our goal," he said. "And it is a tremendous tool. I can't tell you how many lives are saved a year by being able to use this tool."

Ryan Wedding arrest

What they're saying:

Chief McDonnell highlighted the dismantling of a massive international criminal enterprise that used Los Angeles as its primary distribution hub.

Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, was recently captured in Mexico City following a joint operation involving the LAPD, FBI, DEA, and international partners.

"He was a prolific drug dealer, very violent… somebody who was using LA as a distribution point for roughly 60 tons of cocaine a year. The task force seized 2,300 kilograms of cocaine, 44 kilograms of methamphetamine, 44 kilograms of fentanyl, millions and millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, as well as other assets, motorcycles… high-end vehicles totaling about $50 million plus. So the amount of money that was involved in this and the amount of illicit drugs was poisoning our country," he said.

Anti-ICE protests planned

What's next:

The city is preparing for a "day of action" and potential protests this weekend following reports that federal border officials may increase operations in Los Angeles.

Across the U.S., "ICE Out Everywhere" protests will take place following the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good and Keith Porter involving federal agents. Activists are calling for a shutdown with "no school, no work and no shopping," to stop funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

To see a full list of planned protests across Southern California, tap or click here.

What you can do:

Chief McDonnell urged residents to continue engaging with the department regardless of their immigration status.

"I think too often, the community doesn't appreciate the partnership that we enjoy with them, and the impact that has on crime, and the success that we can see as a result. So public safety is a team sport, and we need everybody to be on the team," McDonnell said.

If you are a victim or witness to a crime, the LAPD maintains that they will not question your status.

Residents can also monitor local "day of action" protest routes to plan travel accordingly as demonstrations are expected this weekend.