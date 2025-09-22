DHS says they will 'not comply' with California's new law banning officers from wearing face masks

article

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security said they will not comply with California's new law banning officers from wearing face masks. DHS called the ban unconstitutional. On Saturday, California became the first state to ban most law enforcement, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business.



Just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks while on duty, the Department of Homeland Security responded by saying they do not plan to comply with that law.

The backstory:

The legislation, which makes California the first state to implement such a ban, is aimed at increasing public trust in law enforcement and pushing back on federal overreach in response to the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles and throughout the state.

The bill would prohibit neck gator, ski masks and other facial covering for local and federal officers, including immigration enforcement agents, while they conduct official business. It makes exceptions for undercover agents, medical masks such as N95 respirators or tactical gear.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Sept. 22, the Department of Homeland Security took to X to say they will not comply with the ban.

Their post read, "To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban. At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt."

Republican lawmakers and law enforcement agencies have said in the past that banning masks would only make the job more dangerous for officers and that hiding their identities is for their and their families’ safety.

Meanwhile, Democrats and others, including several state attorneys general, have pushed back, saying the use of face masks generates public fear.