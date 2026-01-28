ICE protest drawing massive crowd at UCLA

Large crowds have gathered at UCLA as demonstrators protest against the nationwide ICE raids.

SkyFOX was over Westwood on Wednesday, January 28 as students and demonstrators squeezed onto the campus to protest against President Donald Trump's policies and his administration's ongoing mass deportation efforts.

The massive campus protest comes days after the shooting deaths of Keith Porter, of California; Renee Good, of Minnesota; and Alex Pretti, of Minnesota. The deaths of the three U.S. citizens all came in the hands of a federal agent or federal officer.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.