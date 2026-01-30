'ICE Out' protests planned in Southern California: What to know

The Brief A national day of action is planned for Friday, Jan. 30. Activists said the goal is to stop funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in wake of the deadly shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Keith Porter. Events are planned through the weekend in Southern California.



A national day of anti-ICE protests is set for Friday, Jan. 30, with demonstrations planned through the weekend.

What we know:

Cities nationwide will host "ICE Out Everywhere" protests following the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good and Keith Porter involving federal agents. Activists are calling for a shutdown with "no school, no work and no shopping," to stop funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country -- to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN. On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping," organizers wrote online.

On Friday morning, businesses across LA prepared for the demonstrations, with some even voluntarily closing in solidarity with the movement.

Los Angeles Unified School District schools will remain open Friday.

"Schools are providing students with opportunities on campus for student expression, offering additional district resources and guidance for students to engage in meaningful discussions on campus," according to a statement from the district.

Timeline:

Below is a list of scheduled protests in the greater Los Angeles area.

Friday, Jan. 30

Burbank

A demonstration is scheduled from12:30-1:30 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

Chino Hills

The Chino Valley Abolish ICE March and Rally is scheduled on Friday, Jan. 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.

Downtown LA

A demonstration is scheduled for 1 p.m. at LA City Hall.

Fontana

An ICE Out event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. at Fontana City Hall.

Pasadena

A demonstration is planned at Pasadena City College from noon to 1 p.m.

Santa Clarita

ICE Out Everywhere: Santa Clarita is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30 at the Good Trouble Corner, located at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.

Thousand Oaks

A Vigil for Victims of ICE is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Lynn Road.

Saturday

Corona

A protest is planned starting at 10 a.m. at Rimpau Park.

Aliso Viejo

The Aliso Viejo: ICE Out Everywhere event is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Commons, located at Aliso Creek Road and Enterprise.

Downtown Los Angeles

ICE Out Everywhere: Los Angeles is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at LA City Hall.

Zoom

San Bernardino and Riverside counties will host a virtual National Day of Action/Shutdown on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Sunday

Huntington Beach

HB 4 Democracy: Ice Out Everywhere, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 1 beginning at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Yorktown Avenue.