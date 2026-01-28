TSA workers mistaken for ICE agents, prompting protest in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An apparent mix-up led to a group of people protesting outside a restaurant in Lynwood.
According to a report from FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff, two TSA agents were eating at the restaurant when they were allegedly mistaken for ICE agents.
The confusion prompted a group of demonstrators to arrive in the area to protest what they believed to be ICE agents at the scene.
