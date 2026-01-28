Expand / Collapse search

TSA workers mistaken for ICE agents, prompting protest in Lynwood

Updated  January 28, 2026 10:53pm PST
Lynwood
Two TSA workers eating at a restaurant in Lynwood were mistaken for ICE agents, drawing confusion and an impromptu protest.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An apparent mix-up led to a group of people protesting outside a restaurant in Lynwood.

According to a report from FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff, two TSA agents were eating at the restaurant when they were allegedly mistaken for ICE agents.

The confusion prompted a group of demonstrators to arrive in the area to protest what they believed to be ICE agents at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 as we continue to bring you updates from the scene.

The Source: This report used information provided by Matthew Seedorff, who referenced information provided by his sources.

