California bans most law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations

The Brief California has banned most law enforcement, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks while on duty. The new law is a direct response to recent immigration raids in Los Angeles where federal agents wore masks, sparking controversy. It is unclear how the state will enforce the ban on federal agents, and federal officials have condemned the law as a danger to officers.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that bans most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks while on duty.

The legislation, which makes California the first state to implement such a ban, is aimed at increasing public trust in law enforcement and pushing back on federal overreach, though its enforceability on federal agents remains unclear.

The backstory:

The new law is part of a series of measures approved by California's Democratic-controlled legislature in response to the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The mask ban specifically follows recent immigration raids in Los Angeles where federal agents wore facial coverings.

These raids led to protests and prompted President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and marines to the area.

Other measures signed by Governor Newsom on the same day include legislation to prevent immigration agents from entering schools and health care facilities without a valid warrant and to require schools to notify parents and teachers when immigration agents are on campus.

The legislature also previously authorized $50 million for legal groups to file lawsuits against the administration.

What they're saying:

A homeland security official called the legislation "despicable" in a statement this week, claiming the ban would put officers in danger.

This stance is supported by other Trump administration officials who say that masking is necessary for agents' safety due to increasing public harassment.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also stated, "the men and women at CBP, ICE, and all of our federal law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens."

The other side:

In contrast, Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, said at a Los Angeles press conference that the law sends a "clear message to Donald Trump: 'keep ICE out of our schools.'"

Governor Newsom, who has been a vocal critic of the practice, said the measure will help California push back on federal overreach.

Constitutional law expert Erwin Chemerinsky at the University of California, Berkeley, defended the legislation, stating that federal employees must still follow state rules "unless doing so would significantly interfere with the performance of their duties."

He cited an example, stating, "while on the job, federal employees must stop at red lights." Supporters of the bill also argue it will help prevent people from impersonating officers to commit crimes.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how or whether California will be able to enforce this ban on federal agents.

The Department of Homeland Security has not commented on the law since it was signed.