Ryan Wedding captured: $15M manhunt ends for Olympian turned drug kingpin

The Brief Former Olympian snowboarder Ryan James Wedding was captured in Mexico, ending a $15 million international manhunt. U.S. authorities say Wedding led a drug trafficking organization tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and faces murder, money laundering and narcotics charges. Wedding is expected to be extradited to California, with federal officials set to announce his capture Friday.



Former Olympian snowboarder Ryan James Wedding was flown back to California Friday after being captured and arrested in Mexico City the day prior, federal investigators announced. His arrest comes after being on the run for months after U.S. authorities launched a $15 million manhunt.

‘A Modern Day El Chapo’

What we know:

The FBI provided a press conference from the Ontario International Airport on Friday morning.

"This marks the 500th capture of an FBI top 10 fugitive since its inception 75 years ago," said Akil Davis, Assistant Director of the FBI’s LA Field Office.

"Ryan Wedding tormented several people and several families that will never be the same, but today they get the justice that they sought," Davis added.

Davis explained Wedding and others are "charged in their roles in a transnational organized crime network shipping massive amounts ofc cocaine, approximately 60 metric tons through Southern California on its way to Canada."

Davis said along with Wedding, 35 others have been arrested for their roles in the organization.

During the briefing, Wedding was referred to by FBI Director, Kash Patel, as "a modern day El Chapo."

"We went from an Olympic snowboarder to the largest NARCO trafficker in modern times. He is a modern day El Chapo, he is a modern day Pablo Escobar. And he thought he could evade justice," said FBI Director, Kash Patel."

"This individual and his organization in the Sinaloa Cartel poured narcotics into the streets of North America and killed too many of our youth and corrupted too many of our citizens and that ends today."

The backstory:

In November, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wedding was indicted on murder, money laundering and drug trafficking charges connected to a transnational criminal enterprise that generates billions of dollars annually.

Federal investigators said Wedding’s organization, which works closely with the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel, is responsible for importing about 60 metric tons of cocaine into the United States from Mexico each year.

The 44-year-old is also accused of killing a U.S. federal witness who was gunned down in a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, before he could testify against Wedding.

The following month, dozens of Wedding’s motorcycles were seized by Mexican authorities.

Authorities believe Wedding, who speaks both English and Spanish, was protected by the Sinaloa Cartel.

Last year, Wedding was placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

"Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada," said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, in March 2025. "The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger."