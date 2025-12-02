LA County moves to ban law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, from wearing masks

The Brief Los Angeles County Supervisors are voting on an ordinance to ban on-duty law enforcement, including federal agents, from concealing their identities with masks or disguises. The proposal is a direct response to masked federal immigration agents and is expected to face a lawsuit from the U.S. government. The ordinance requires visible identification but includes exceptions for medical masks, SWAT teams, and undercover operations.



A proposed ordinance that would ban law enforcement officers from concealing their identities while on duty in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is up for a vote by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

What we know:

The ordinance, introduced by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, would require all law enforcement personnel, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, to wear visible identification and agency affiliation while on duty and interacting with the public.

The law includes several exceptions for when an officer may conceal their identity:

Wearing medical masks or breathing apparatuses.

Wearing motorcycle helmets while riding a motorcycle.

Members of SWAT teams.

Officers engaged in active undercover operations.

The ordinance is scheduled for a vote on Tuesday.

If approved, it will require a second vote next week and would take effect 30 days after final approval.

The Board of Supervisors previously voted 4-0 to instruct its attorneys to draft the ordinance.

The other side:

The debate over the use of masks by federal agents centers on transparency versus agent safety.

Federal authorities, including U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have defended the use of masks by ICE agents.

They argue that concealing identities helps protect agents and their families from retaliation due to a reported increase in assaults and the circulation of agents' faces and home addresses by gang members and activist groups.

Critics, including county supervisors, contend that masked, anonymous agents who travel in unmarked vehicles and refuse to present badges raise the risk of impostors carrying out kidnappings under the guise of being legitimate law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Supervisors and federal officials have voiced strong opinions regarding the proposed ban:

Supervisor Janice Hahn framed the ordinance as a necessary political stand.

"If this means a fight with the federal government, I think it is a fight worth having. We cannot give in now and make this okay in America." She added, "I never thought I would see the day when a masked, anonymous federal police force would be swarming our neighborhoods, targeting people based on the color of their skin or the language they speak, and forcing men and women into unmarked vans at gunpoint. This is how an authoritarian's secret police operate — not legitimate law enforcement in a democracy."

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized transparency.

"No law enforcement officer should ever be allowed to hide behind a mask or conceal their identity while operating in our neighborhoods -- not ICE, not anyone." She stated, "If their actions are truly in the public's interest, they should be willing to stand openly behind them. As part of our declared local emergency, we are shutting down this dangerous loophole and sending a clear message: in Los Angeles County, transparency is not optional, and no agency gets to operate in the shadows to terrorize our residents."

Federal officials have argued the county lacks the authority to restrict their operations. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi previously commented on a similar state law.

"California's anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand."

Noem issued a warning against those who reveal agent identities: "We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We won't allow it in America."

What's next:

If the ordinance is approved, it is expected to face a legal challenge from the U.S. government, which is already suing the state of California over a similar law passed earlier this year.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstained from the initial vote to draft the ordinance, having questioned the county's ability to enforce such a law against federal agents.