Good Samaritan takes down burglary suspect in Venice

A good Samaritan took matters into his own hands during a string of burglaries at small businesses in Los Angeles' Venice and Marina del Rey neighborhoods, and it was all caught on camera.

Video from the scene shows when the suspect allegedly broke into Dudley Market, a beloved neighborhood staple located on Dudley Avenue, overnight. That’s when Paul Markham jumped into action.

Markham, a neighbor and a friend of the owners, is seen on surveillance video tackling the suspect with another person before police arrived. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

"He literally jumped out the window and into my arms," Markham told FOX 11. "It was a 20-minute wrestling match until the cops got here."

Markham added the suspect begged him to let go, but he refused.

A man jumped into action during a burglary at Dudley Market in Venice on the morning of Feb. 27, 2024.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department believe the suspect is part of a criminal crew accused of hitting an estimated six small businesses overnight in Marina del Rey. Two other burglary suspects were later taken into custody.

Authorities believe the three suspects worked together.

Business owners said they are fed up and that the burglars often do more in damages than they usually get away with.