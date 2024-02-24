Series of break-ins hit Pico-Robertson condo complex

A series of repeated break-ins continues to hit a condo building in the Pico-Robertson area.

The suspects have been caught on camera, sometimes even using power drills or the mail carrier's master key, to break into the condo complex on the 800 block of S. Wooster St. in Los Angeles.

The most recent break-in occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Residents said this was the third break-in in a single week.

But despite calling 911, residents said authorities never showed up.

SUGGESTED:

"Despite having all the footage…there's no interest on their [police] behalf to take prints," said condo resident Kayla LaBeau. "And so, unfortunately, myself and my neighbors have been left investing and spending thousands of dollars to further increase the security in our building. Only to find this happening again and again."

Another resident said the burglars are so brazen because they "know they're not going to get in trouble."

The residents of the Pico-Robertson condo complex said they are pleading with the Los Angeles Police Department to further investigate these incidents.

When FOX 11 contacted the LAPD for comment, we were told that they will be looking into this case, but they also stressed that officers are dealing with a massive amount of burglaries all over Los Angeles and they are low on manpower.





