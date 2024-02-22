Video shows dramatic rescue of 5 people from boat in Marina del Rey

Five people were rescued Wednesday near Marina del Rey after their boat's engine got tangled in lobster traps.

"[It was] very serious, super quick," said L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ron Nohles. "It could have turned into a fatality, multiple fatality [situation] in just a fraction of a second."

The incident occurred in the dark Wednesday night next to the breakwater outside Marina del Rey.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Marina del Rey marine team had just finished a night training dive.

"As with any job in the Sheriff’s Department, it can be dull and mundane then it can be [moving] 100 miles per hour," said Nohles.

A mayday call was given after one person went overboard into the water. Quickly, the rescue crews arrived and pulled the person safely out of the water. Then, they moved the inoperable boat out of danger.

SUGGESTED:

"[It’s] a pretty good feeling," said Deputy Jay Maeda. "We got [them] out of danger. That’s our number one priority."

All five people, including a 9-year-old, were not injured. The 28-foot boat sustained moderate damage but didn’t take on water.

Rescue crews hope this story serves as a reminder for people to pay close attention to sea conditions and the locations of trap lines in the water.

On Thursday, deputies were out removing the remaining traps left near the breakwater.