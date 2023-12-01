Coalition of Santa Monica restaurant owners take charge in battling crime

Restaurant owners may seem like unlikely crime fighters, but perhaps they have no choice. Owners in Santa Monica have witnessed how crime has affected their profits and their first step was to unite, amplify their voices, and advocate for change.

The stunning views of the Santa Monica coastline, a draw for both tourists and locals, make it puzzling that restaurant owners are complaining about a decline in foot traffic of around 20 to 30%.

At Jenny Rush's critically acclaimed restaurant, Blue Plate Oyster, the food remains excellent, but something has shifted in the city. The prevailing explanation is that downtown Santa Monica's tourism has dipped due to the homeless problem and negative experiences shared on social media platforms. Consequently, visitors depart prematurely as they feel unsafe walking the streets at night.

Rush, along with approximately 30 other restaurant owners, formed a collective called Hospitality Santa Monica. Numerous incidents have heightened concerns about the perceived lack of control over crime and homelessness.

In a recent incident, a woman brandishing a gun threatened restaurant workers. Police intervened and she was apprehended. However, that didn't seem to solve the problem. Just two days later, she reappeared.

This recurring pattern of incidents has raised concerns about staff safety, occurring approximately three times a week, and leading to numerous challenges. Rush and other restaurant owners assert that local authorities are not taking sufficient action.

While Santa Monica has traditionally been recognized for its compassionate approach toward the homeless, local residents are witnessing notable changes in the city.

In recent years, the situation has further deteriorated, and so has the number of tourists. Individuals who are under the influence of drugs or suffer from mental illness may engage in unprovoked attacks.

FOX 11 sought a response to the criticism, and the city of Santa Monica issued a statement acknowledging the formation of the business coalition known as Hospitality Santa Monica. The statement reads, "We have recently become aware of the coalition's establishment, and we are actively reviewing their concerns."

The city of Santa Monica has proactively reached out to Hospitality Santa Monica, expressing eagerness to meet with them and listen to their concerns and ideas. The city's statement also mentioned that they have allocated an unprecedented amount of resources to address the issue, which has been a longstanding problem.

Despite this, some restaurant owners may question the lack of previous action. Currently, the coalition operates more as a support group, actively seeking input and ideas. They have sought guidance and assistance from the California Restaurant Association as they work towards developing a formal action plan.