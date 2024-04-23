Suspect surrenders after short-lived morning pursuit
SAN MARINO, Calif. - A suspect surrendered to authorities after a short-lived pursuit through Pasadena and San Marino on Tuesday morning.
An official with the California Highway Patrol said the pursuit began around 6 a.m. after officers attempted to stop him for speeding and he failed to yield.
The pursuit continued through surface streets at slow speeds.
Eventually, the suspect surrendered to authorities in a residential area near South San Gabriel Boulevard and San Marcos Drive. He was subsequently taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
