Suspect surrenders after short-lived morning pursuit

A suspect surrendered to authorities after a short-lived pursuit through Pasadena and San Marino on Tuesday morning.

An official with the California Highway Patrol said the pursuit began around 6 a.m. after officers attempted to stop him for speeding and he failed to yield.

The pursuit continued through surface streets at slow speeds.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered to authorities in a residential area near South San Gabriel Boulevard and San Marcos Drive. He was subsequently taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

