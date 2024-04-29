Local artist featured on Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

article

You've probably heard Beyoncé's hit song "Texas Hold 'Em." If you listen to the rest of the "Cowboy Carter" album, though, you'll hear a group of Los Angeles artists. Princess Fortier is one of them, with vocals on four songs.

She describes herself as "a singer, actress and vocal contractor."

A contract landed a group of LA artists produced by Derek Dixie on the record.

Fortier said, "we did a lot of the operatic backgrounds and the choir backgrounds." On the song "Daughter," she's the high note in the background. She's also on "Just For Fun," "Ameriican Requiem"and "Sweet Honey."

Fortier started singing in the church. She's from Belize, and was planning to get a degree from UCLA with no plans to be a singer for a career.

She said she would sing when she had a migraine and realized it was healing. That's when we are decided there must be something there when it comes to music, voice and song.

She's performed on songs for Post Malone, Diana Ross and Chloe Bailey, just to name a few. She is also a member of the all-girl trio Era Queens. Fortier has volunteered and taught for Compton Kidz Club sharing her gift of voice and song.