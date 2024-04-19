Expand / Collapse search

Beat-up hatchback leads police chase that lasted nearly an hour

By
Updated  April 19, 2024 6:34pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - A driver of a beat-up Kia is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles County that lasted nearly an hour.

SkyFOX was initially over the scene as the suspect, incident the brown Kia Soul, led the Hawthorne Police Department on a chase.

The suspect drove through parts of Hawthorne, University Park and South Los Angeles before eventually pulling over and getting arrested on the 110 Freeway near South LA.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

