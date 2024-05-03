Private security worker raises concerns over handling of UCLA encampment violence

A private security worker hired by UCLA to work outside the pro-Palestinian camp-in is now speaking exclusively with FOX 11.

"UCLA could have stopped this a long time ago," said the anonymous worker.

The worker agreed to speak with FOX 11 on camera but wanted to stay anonymous out of fear of losing his job.

The anonymous security employee works for CSC Los Angeles, also known as Contemporary Services Corporation. The company specializes in crowd control for sporting events and concerts.

"The [pro-Israeli side] felt it was unjust that UCLA was catering to the Palestinian side," said the anonymous worker. "They figured out how the whole system works. Once they realized this was a public spot, and security has no rights to stop them, that’s when they made a counterattack".

Late Tuesday night, counter protesters took aim at the camp-in demonstration. Fireworks and bear spray were used. At least 15 people were injured, some badly beaten.

It was hours before law enforcement arrived to stop the violent clash.

"A lot of students went to the hospital," said the worker. "[There was] a lot of blood. Just the presence of a police force [could have prevented it]".

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Friday, FOX 11 interviewed Aiden Doyle. The student at UCLA was one of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the camp-in injured Tuesday night.

"I was stabbed with a metal rod," said Doyle. "Also very painful, the hammer thrown at my leg. While all that happened, the chancellor watched on and did nothing".

Israel supporters also expressed their frustration on Friday towards UCLA leadership.

"Each and every opportunity that Chancellor Block and the administration had to show leadership, they have failed," said one pro-Israeli supporter Friday.

The pro-Israel crowd expressed frustration that the camp-in demonstrators were able to block off sections of campus, used a wristband system, and used graffiti to write messages some view as antisemitic.

"It hurt a lot of Jewish students on campus," said Gabby Lasry, VP of Bruins for Israel. "It made us feel incredibly uneasy".

FOX 11 has tried to speak with UCLA leadership on camera, but so far they’re not willing to do interviews.

"If the police were around, none of this would even happen," said the anonymous worker.