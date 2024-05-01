Queen Mary's 'Dark Harbor' Halloween event returns after four-year hiatus

The Queen Mary is getting ready for spooky season with the announcement of the return of its beloved Halloween event, "Dark Harbor," after a multi-year hiatus.

Named by Time magazine as one of the "Top 10 Most Haunted Places in America," the Queen Mary has gained notoriety over the years for ghost sightings, scares, and paranormal activity in Southern California.

The Dark Harbor Halloween event, which first debuted in 2010, was canceled in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various ship renovations that put the event on pause.

But that pause is now lifted as the event returns for the first time in four years.

The massive Halloween festival transforms the Queen Mary and surrounding harbor to feature haunted mazes, live entertainment, themed bars and lounges, and experiences on board the ship, as well as Halloween-themed food and drinks.

And of course, no Dark Harbor event is complete without appearances from Captain, Ringmaster, and Scary Mary.

More details on the attraction will be released in the coming months.

Dark Harbor opens Sept. 20 and will run select nights through Nov. 2. Tickets will be available for purchase later this summer, officials said.

If you're into all things spooky and looking for a job, the event organizers are hiring scare actors, event staff, tech staff, and more. You can find up-to-date job postings and applications online.