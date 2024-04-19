Suspected DUI driver leads police chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected DUI driver is in custody – but not before leading a police chase between Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The driver, who was inside a dark pickup truck, led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase late Friday night.
Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Orange County – which included Newport Beach and Anaheim – and then passed through Compton, Long Beach and Carson in Los Angeles County.
The suspect eventually got out of the pickup truck and got arrested in San Pedro.